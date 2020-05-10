Writers – TLE Music needs you!

The London Economic is growing. From a wee but ambitious squad working out of their bedrooms, TLE has expanded over the years to a sizable and respected online newspaper. But this is only the beginning for TLE, and by extension, TLE Music.

The COVID-19 lockdown has hit the music industry hard. Right now the next mosh pit seems very far away indeed, and our team of live reviewers and photographers are champing at the bit to get back at it.

In this interim before normal service is resumed, reviews, previews and interviews will be more important that ever for TLE Music.

That’s where you, budding wordsmith, experienced music journalist, bored furloughed writer, come in. We need your talent and passion to help take TLE Music to the next level.

Batushka

If you’re looking to hone your writing skills, gain access to the latest music releasing, and support the artists you love, we want to hear from you. In return you will join the staff of one of the fastest-growing news, lifestyle and entertainment sites on the web.

More than anything the TLE Music team have a bloody good laugh. We choose what we cover and how we do it, so if you’re looking for the editorial freedom to cover the shadiest corners of your favourite niche – we can accommodate.

Beyond music, TLE has influence in plenty of other areas: news, travel, sport, food – all of which present their own opportunities to TLE team members. For an ambitious writer looking to perfect their craft you could do worse than the varied network TLE has to offer.

It’s an exciting time for TLE and we’re looking for people with the right stuff to join us on the next step of our journey.

Sound good? If you think you’ve got the chops to muck in with the team we’d love to hear from you. Drop us some samples of your work and a bit about yourself to music@thelondoneconomic.com and we’ll be in touch.