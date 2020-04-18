Across TLE, dedicated journalists report on the latest news from the COVID-19 crisis.

The pandemic has caused a cultural sea-change, perhaps long-term, as the world hunkers down in their homes and waits for the irksome little virus to pass by or be obliterated by science.

In this time of elevated anxiety and social distancing, where the thought of partaking in an activity like, say, a cathartic and sweaty gig, is now a laughable notion, what can we do?

I’ll tell you.

We mosh. We mosh in our modest homes. To a playlist comprised almost exclusively of tenuous Coronavirus-related puns.

Songs about the crushing boredom of isolation? We got ’em. Bad DIY haircuts? This is a valid subject matter. If you ever wanted a playlist which extols the virtues of jogging in the same sonic breath as a track about the decimation of the human race, we’ve got you with our ever-evolving Quarantunes playlist.

And you best believe ‘Down with the Sickness’ is on there.

Who knows? by the time the lockdown is lifted this playlist may serve as a valuable document of this weird chapter in our recent history.

Have a suggestion for a track to add? Drop it in the comments below.

