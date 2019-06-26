Tim Burgess has been inundated with requests for the lottery numbers this week after a prophetic tweet he sent out in 2015 made the rounds on social media.

The Charlatans’ lead singer posted a tweet almost four years ago that read:

Sometime in the future: President Trump sits in his marble jacuzzi, talking via video link to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his ball pool.

Trump went on to win the 2016 presidential election and Johnson – who was Mayor of London at the time of the tweet – is now odds-on favourite to become the next Prime Minister after Theresa May stepped down.

Burgess tweeted this week:

What was meant to be a joke in 2015 is actual real life in 2019 https://t.co/p0wdBDggL8 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) June 24, 2019

Be careful what you wish for, Tim.