The BRIT Awards have announced that they will move the UK’s biggest music awards show in 2021 to the later date of May 11th. The 41st annual awards show was due to take place in its traditional February slot at The O2 Arena, London.

Organisers took the decision to move the date following consultation with the music industry and show partners Mastercard, ITV and AEG. Along with the many safety and logistical considerations of staging a huge awards ceremony in February for those putting the event on as well as the guests, The BRITs believe that this move will give a fairer opportunity to all artists as well as ensuring a mix of huge domestic and global superstars that annually attend and perform at the show.

The awards eligibility period will be amended with further announcements to follow.

Speaking about the decision to move the date Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive, BPI & BRIT Awards Ltd said:

“We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music. We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times. I would like to thank our labels, ITV, AEG and Mastercard and all our partners for their fantastic support.”