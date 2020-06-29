Suicide Silence have released the dates of their “Virtual World Tour”, kicking off with a New York exclusive stream on Thursday. Fans in the UK will have their chance to tune into a London-specific stream on Monday 6th July.

The virtual shows will be geo-locked, and each location will receive unique sets, exclusive merchandise and custom experiences for each audience.

Each of the 39 shows will include a 90 min multi-camera live stream with full live-production and light show, as well as skits and exclusive media content. The aim is to replicate the live experience as much as possible, though the virtual format will provide a few bonuses for remote viewers, too.

These include a fully-integrated chatroom with the opportunity to request songs, video Q&A with Suicide Silence and an exclusive look into the upcoming “Live Life Hard” DVD.

Tickets are available at SSVirtualTour.com.

Swag-wise, “Virtual World Tour’ ticket holders will also have access to exclusive tour merchandise, and will receive a 15 per cent merch store discount.

The band comments: “This goes much further than your typical live stream and we’re amped to melt your “virtual” faces off with something completely new & different!”