Wearing a Union Jack stab jacket the South London rapper Stormzy was uncompromising as he became the first black British solo artist to headline Glastonbury.

The 25-year-old from Croydon is also the first UK rapper to headline Glastonbury and paid tribute to the other trailblazers of UK rap in a set full of gratitude as well as attitude.

Not everyone was grateful however, as one of the many talking points of a set that combined gospel, politics, social comment, controversy, perhaps Glasto’s most expensive show ever, even a surprise cameo from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, was the brilliant chorus line of the Number One hit Vossi Bop.

-A line so brilliant Stormzy insisted on rewinding and getting the crowd of hundreds of thousands to sing it again – along with everyone watching the blazing performance live around the country on the BBC.

“I could never die, I’m Chuck Norris”

“Fuck the government and fuck Boris”

-sang hundreds of thousands in the cheery crowd at the world’s biggest musical festival.

I could never die, I'm Chuck Norris

Fuck the government and fuck Boris#Stormzy – VOSSI BOP

pic.twitter.com/LZpqYTtHPJ — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) June 28, 2019

However many sang along, it was certainly way more than the 160,000 Conservative Party members, swelled by Brexiteers who are likely to vote Boris Johnson PM because of yet another undeliverable promise.

A point not lost on the many who enjoyed a performance that went viral on social media as the PM wannabe who gleefully snapped “fuck business” over their Brexit concerns was trolled by the gleeful chorus of “fuck Boris”.

Stormzy went down big at Glastonbury and everyone sang “fuck Boris”.

Boris went down big at the Somerset Conservative Association.

One of those crowds will elect the next Prime Minister. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 29, 2019

Stormzy who also highlighted serious issues and racism, social opportunity and inclusiveness in a set that veered from high energy grime to gospel, also asked that the favourite to lead the Tory Party could suck his mum in another of his more colourful lyrics.

Not everybody enjoyed the performance needless to say, with lots of complaints that the performance was too political.

Amazing! Takes a rare genius to get a bunch of howlingly woke doped-up lefties who treated Corbyn like the Messiah to abuse a Tory. 👏👏 https://t.co/a3OAG16ofS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 29, 2019

✊🏿👊🏿 @stormzy using his headline spot at #glastonburyfestival2019 to speak out about the injustice of young black kids being criminalised in a biased and disproportionate justice system. Humbled and inspired that he sampled my speech. Salute #Merky pic.twitter.com/iSG3PMssrd — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 28, 2019

But there was no way the rapper who never flinches from tackling hard topics and wore a Union Jack stab jacket for the performance was going to distance himself from political comment.

Tonight @Stormzy made history by being the first black solo British headliner at Glastonbury. The performance was political, iconic and the ballet was beautifully powerful. It won't just go down in Glastonbury history – it'll go down in our country's cultural history. #Glasto2019 pic.twitter.com/pmRt5OuqBI — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 28, 2019

The Croydon rapper who has won many fans by wearing his heart on his sleeve, famously got #GrimeforCorbyn trending with his support for the Labour Party leader.

All the straight middle aged white men fuming about #WomensWorldCup2019, #StormzyAtGlasto and #Pride are just mad because it wasn't speaking directly to them.



They're so used to culture and sport being made for them, they have meltdown when it isn't.



The world has changed. pic.twitter.com/3BHsMzXqSz — Elizabeth Pascoe (@ElizabethPasco6) June 29, 2019

Only 4 British Sign Language interpreters in the UK are specialists in Grime. Tara Asher signed Stormzy’s Glasto set for deaf festival goers.

She rehearsed each song for a day. This is joyous. She LOVES her job. Have a watch please. @BritishSignBSL @deafzone1 #glastonbury19 pic.twitter.com/OkeW9irIoG — 📻 Colin Paterson 📺 (@ColinGPaterson) June 29, 2019

A billboard at Glastonbury by Brexiteer trolls Led By Donkeys and Cold War Steve mocking Boris’ broken promises has also caused controversy.

“There is no plan for no deal, because we’re going to get a great deal” promised Boris Johnson… only to resign as Foreign Secretary when the Brexit deal was actually being negotiated and describe it as Britain wearing a “suicide vest.”

So the expert political trollers Led By Donkeys and Cold War Steve who lampoons politicians with dystopian images put BoJo’s words on a giant poster to remind everybody.

