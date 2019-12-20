Stormzy joined Harry Styles on stage for an expletive version of “Vossi Bop”​ in Camden last night.

Video footage posted on social media by fans who attended the gig showed Styles with the grime star as they urged the audience to chant the lyrics: “F* the government and f* Boris.”

The show took place at Electric Ballroom in Camden, to celebrate the release of Styles’ new album Fine Line.

Stormzy and Harry Styles sing ‘F¥€k the government and f¥€k Boris!’

This country is divided in so many ways but by age most of all.

Support for Jeremy Corbyn

Stormzy voiced his support for Jeremy Corbyn before the election, calling on his fans to vote for a “man of hope”.

The superstar says before the Labour leader came along he had never trusted politicians.

He said:

“The man has always looked at politicians and thought ‘I don’t trust you lot, you don’t do anything for me or my community, or my circumstances, or my mum’s circumstances.

“But for the first time in my 26 years there’s a man who I trust and I wouldn’t use my platform like this to say that if I didn’t wholeheartedly think that.

“It’s very clear as day, and clear cut, that Jeremy Corbyn is a man of hope, a man of justice, and a man of equality.

“The other guy is a fing p*, so go and use your vote.”

Back Boris

Earlier this year Boris Johnson brushed off claims that Stormzy had rapped “f*** Boris” at Glastonbury Festival.

The PM joked that the grime artist was “thoroughly on message” and claimed he was actually singing “back Boris” – his campaign slogan.

Asked by about the performance, Mr Johnson told PA: “I want to pay tribute to Stormzy – I am a great enthusiast and admirer of Mr Stormzy’s works and I think he’s one of the great lyricists and poets of our time.

“And I want to thank him for his rousing endorsement of the Back Boris campaign.

“Back Boris I think was what he said and there may have been some problem with the acoustics that caused him to be briefly misunderstood, but Stormzy seems to me to be thoroughly on message.”

