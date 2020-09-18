Music legend Van Morrison has come under fire for spreading misinformation on the pandemic in his lyrics, leading for calls for his freedom of a city to be revoked.

He describes the government as “fascist bullies disturbing our peace” in one of three new tracks he has written to protest against Covid safety measures.

On No More Lockdown, Morrison sings:

“No more lockdown / No more government overreach / No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace …

No more taking of our freedom / And our God-given rights / Pretending it’s for our safety / When it’s really to enslave …”

A Belfast councillor has said the local authority should revoke Sir Van Morrison’s freedom of the city over his coronavirus intervention.

The musician was given the honour in 2013 in recognition of his storied career.

He has called for an end to measures which “enslave” people in a new song calling for pandemic restrictions to be lifted.

City councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown said: “Van Morrison was given the freedom of Belfast, the highest honour the city can bestow.

“His most recent lyrics undermine the guidance in place to protect lives and are ignorant of established science as we grapple with Covid-19.

“So I’ve asked Belfast City Council to consider revoking it.”

He added: “I think we should withdraw the endorsement.

“He remains free to say whatever he wants.”

He is the latest UK musician and or famous figure to speak out against coronavirus safety measures. Ex Oasis man Noel Gallagher said he refused to wear a face mask on public transport and in shops: “There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now,”

Jedward

Irish twins and pop stars Jedward even chipped in with their thoughts on spreading misinformation.

They tweeted: “All these previous credible artists and @vanmorrison need to stop spreading misinformation! Like your 75 and high risk look after yourself.”

All these previous credible artists and @vanmorrison need to stop spreading misinformation! Like your 75 and high risk look after yourself — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 18, 2020

Sarah O’Connell even wrote some new lyrics for the legendary singers. she wrote: ““Hey, where did masks go? Days when the plagues came No social distancing Playin’ a daft game Coughin and a wheezin hey, hey Spreading and infecting On a hospital ventilator with Our hearts a stoppin’ and you, my… 5G girl”

Possible Van Morrison lyrics…

“Hey, where did masks go?

Days when the plagues came

No social distancing

Playin' a daft game

Coughin and a wheezin hey, hey

Spreading and infecting

On a hospital ventilator with

Our hearts a stoppin' and you, my… 5G girl” https://t.co/DGhrAOuaPZ — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) September 18, 2020

Comedian David Baddiel joked: “It’s a marvellous night for a Moon landings didn’t really happen.”

It's a marvellous night for a Moon landings didn't really happen https://t.co/MQuTcqUszz — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) September 18, 2020

Just ignore him?

When Van Morrison pops round to tell you about his new covid protest songs pic.twitter.com/tTQ877fEXb — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) September 18, 2020

This is better than going to a Youth hostel with Chris Eubank, or is it?

"Covid All Stars Tour: Van Morrison on vocals, Gallaher on guitar, Jim Corr on bass, Ian Brown guesting on the bongos" pic.twitter.com/oslwQO3fuB — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) September 18, 2020

Music writer Stuart Maconie quipped: “Nothing in Van Morrison’s breezy, congenial, easy going outlook had prepared me for all this.”

Nothing in Van Morrison's breezy, congenial, easy going outlook had prepared me for all this — Stuart Maconie (@StuartMaconie) September 18, 2020

Of course Piers Morgan said his bit.

BREAKING: Van Morrison exposes himself as a Covidiot. 👇 https://t.co/MWcZTZmU0V — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 18, 2020

Fair point?

I imagine these new Van Morrison songs will be a popular choice at the funerals of anti-maskers. https://t.co/chQ20xoLEc — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 18, 2020

Worst of all he might not even share his biscuits!

My contribution to the Van Morrison discourse is that my uncle was once having a cup of tea with him at a friend’s house & someone passed Van Morrison a packet of Maryland cookies. Van Morrison ate the entire pack without passing them round so nobody else got a cookie — Manytypesoftea (@manytypesoftea) September 18, 2020

There is always one…

I see Van Morrison is trending pic.twitter.com/Xr7FR4HjZT — alan fraser (@AlanFraser7) September 18, 2020

Related – Make it illegal to persistently spread Covid-19 conspiracy theories