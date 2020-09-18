Music legend Van Morrison has come under fire for spreading misinformation on the pandemic in his lyrics, leading for calls for his freedom of a city to be revoked.
He describes the government as “fascist bullies disturbing our peace” in one of three new tracks he has written to protest against Covid safety measures.
On No More Lockdown, Morrison sings:
“No more lockdown / No more government overreach / No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace …
No more taking of our freedom / And our God-given rights / Pretending it’s for our safety / When it’s really to enslave …”
A Belfast councillor has said the local authority should revoke Sir Van Morrison’s freedom of the city over his coronavirus intervention.
The musician was given the honour in 2013 in recognition of his storied career.
He has called for an end to measures which “enslave” people in a new song calling for pandemic restrictions to be lifted.
City councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown said: “Van Morrison was given the freedom of Belfast, the highest honour the city can bestow.
“His most recent lyrics undermine the guidance in place to protect lives and are ignorant of established science as we grapple with Covid-19.
“So I’ve asked Belfast City Council to consider revoking it.”
He added: “I think we should withdraw the endorsement.
“He remains free to say whatever he wants.”
He is the latest UK musician and or famous figure to speak out against coronavirus safety measures. Ex Oasis man Noel Gallagher said he refused to wear a face mask on public transport and in shops: “There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now,”
Jedward
Irish twins and pop stars Jedward even chipped in with their thoughts on spreading misinformation.
They tweeted: “All these previous credible artists and @vanmorrison need to stop spreading misinformation! Like your 75 and high risk look after yourself.”
Sarah O’Connell even wrote some new lyrics for the legendary singers. she wrote: ““Hey, where did masks go? Days when the plagues came No social distancing Playin’ a daft game Coughin and a wheezin hey, hey Spreading and infecting On a hospital ventilator with Our hearts a stoppin’ and you, my… 5G girl”
Comedian David Baddiel joked: “It’s a marvellous night for a Moon landings didn’t really happen.”
Just ignore him?
This is better than going to a Youth hostel with Chris Eubank, or is it?
Music writer Stuart Maconie quipped: “Nothing in Van Morrison’s breezy, congenial, easy going outlook had prepared me for all this.”
Of course Piers Morgan said his bit.
Fair point?
Worst of all he might not even share his biscuits!
There is always one…
Related – Make it illegal to persistently spread Covid-19 conspiracy theories