I think it’s safe to say Spring 2020 has been the most disruptive for the music industry in recent memory. In times of distressing change, we make playlists!

Still, without the pub, gigs or loved ones to distract you, TLE are here to help you realise your true clling: absorbing ever new release dropping. With our guidance you’ll emerge from this pandemic clutching your early 2020 sonic-squeezes at the very least.



This is the only playlist around where you’ll find The Weeknd rubbing shoulders with Ulcerate, or Rina Sawayama sharing airtime with Xibalba. You know who’s got some bangers? Dua Lipa’s got some bangers. She’s here with Empress Of and Yves Tumor to give you a shot of mainstream – and not so mainsteam – pop flavour.

Half Waif’s The Caretaker will be bothering some top-10 lists come December on the strength of ‘Ordinary Talk’ alone (who’s chopping onions in here?), while John Darnielle has released his lowest of the -fi Mountain Goats efforts in Songs for Pierre Chuvin. You didn’t realise you needed it, but you did.

Be sure to check back regularly as we’ll be expanding the tracklist as things hot up ahead of the year’s big summer releases.

Cover image – Martin Grech – Hush Mortal Core