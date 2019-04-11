September’s playlist has us wondering how much consideration artists and labels put into their release dates. Did Squid finish this EP and think – “Yes, that’s a chilly one for autumn”. Some albums just suit a certain season, and this collection of September’s best 11 bangers is a nice vertical slice.

It’s like the industry was feeling contemplative after such a hectic summer. Listen to all this ambience: new rRoxymore, Barker and M83, who has produced an instrumental album channelling your favourite videogames. (Sandy) Alex G brings some fine vignettes lost in a sonic fug, too, while the rock offering lean away from clean production into a muddying fuzz on fresh Weeping Icon and Girl Band releases.

Not much clarity, then, but lots to get lost in.

Cover image: rRoxymore – Face to Phase