There is no ruder awakening from the gentle, contemplative composition of tracks from the September playlist than ‘Bouncy House’ by Lightning Bolt. A more chaotic duo there has never been, and anyone in the room at their latest show at the Underworld is still likely feeling the effects in the ringing depths of their eardrums.



Things stay suitably raucous with a pair of absolutel smashers from Kim Gordon and Neil Young, both at, or at the very least near, the top of their games and showing younger artists how to bring it. Big Thief remain on the form of their lives on their second album of 2019 (madness) – Two Hands – and are only rustled for Album of the Month by Angel Olsen and the flawless All Mirrors.



Cover image: Floating Points – Crush