Music

PLAYLIST: Best of MAY 2019

June 14, 2019

Now we’re talking. Cheers May, that was a winner. What was your personal highlight?

There’s new Tyler, The Creator utterly clattering up the charts, Flying Lotus’s latest opus, bursting at the seams as always with spicy guest spots (Tierra Whack and David Lynch on the same track listing? – I’ll have that), and a classy and glassy new Cate le Bon record to bathe in.

AND Denzel Curry squeaked his way through the closing garage door of June to casually deliver probably the best rap album of the year.

Elsewhere, Big Thief’s Adrianna Lenker continues to possess the quintessential slacker vocal, while Pile deliver their roughest and rawest release since their debut.

