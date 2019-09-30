We been away but we back!

Did you have a good summer? At TLE – we had a good summer. Apologies if you missed our July tunes, but we’re making up for it in spades with 12 of the finest cuts from August’s release calendar.

We hope you like bedroom rock! With the sun officially gone this year we’re feeling decidedly low-wattage, with easy jams from site favourite Jay Son, the snap and crackle pop of Knife Wife and some tasty weirdness from the safest hands of Marika Hackman.

Cover image: Jay Som – Anak Ko