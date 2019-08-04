If you’re remotely familiar with movements in metal and prog music it’s unlikely you will have avoided the enigmatic force that is TOOL. It is equally unlikely the announcement that their back catalogue is now available for the first time on major streaming services has passed you by, either.

If you are a fan of TOOL’s work – how great is this news? 10,000 Days, Lateralus, Ænima, Undertow, Opiate – all available and within easy reach, and just ahead of the release of their long awaited fifth album Fear Inoculum – 14 years since their last release.

A long time coming, then, and a lot to be excited about. For entrenched fans, any signs of new material have been ravenously snapped up. But this is also a great moment for new fans arriving at TOOL’s music for the first time. Where to begin with this notoriously-secretive, cosmic tangle of a band?



In TLE’s opinion, the 15 tracks included in this playlist succinctly encompass the spirit and ethos of TOOL – no filler. Over the next two hours there will be deconstructions of religion through the analogue of prison sex, Jungian psychology discussed by way of BIG RIFFS, and an out-of body ride on a Fibonacci spiral through the depths of the universe. There will also be some of the finest musicianship and songwriting to be found in the genre.

I’m hyping this too much (I’m not) and will leave you too it. Have a listen, enjoy, and let me know which tracks you would have included on your ultimate TOOL playlist.