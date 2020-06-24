Killswitch Engage have unveiled an in-depth 20-year timeline charting the band’s history, functioning as a digital museum that tells the complete Killswitch Engage story.

The clickable timeline boasts flyers from early shows, live shots from festival appearances, and fan tattoos. It also traces major tours, video shoots, album releases, Grammy nominations, lineup changes, and beyond.

The timeline was created specifically for Killswitch Engage fans to enjoy and to reminisce.

View the entire timeline here.

“I’ll never forget when we first started touring and I had to quit my day job to give it a go,” recalls guitarist Adam D. “I remember thinking, ‘Just try it for a year, that way you’ll have no regrets when it doesn’t work out, and you can go find a new job.’ 20-plus years later, here we are, and it’s been an amazing ride. I’m so grateful to our fans for letting us continue to do this.”

“It’s hard to believe KsE has been going for so long,” says guitarist Joe Stroetzel. “We’re gettin’ old! We hope you all enjoy the photos, as they have definitely brought back a lot of memories for us! It seems like only yesterday we were playing VFW halls in Western Mass and rehearsing in my parents’ basement!”

Bassist Mike D’Antonio says, “Looking back at what KsE has seen and done in 20 years is nothing short of mind-blowing to me. How a little band from Massachusetts could tour the world for this long is beyond me. A lifetime of exciting moments and amazing memories…I would not trade it for the world.”