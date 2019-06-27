Welcome to Glastonbury’s poshest TENT – costing 25K for the weekend and so plush POLDARK and Brad Pitt stayed there.

The ultimate in Glamping accommodation comes complete with double beds, hot tub, flushing toilets, spa treatments – even and room service.

It has leather and wooden furniture, carpets, rugs, five bedrooms – and even a space for hair and make up.

The tent has access to a fully-stocked bar, beauty therapists and restaurant area – with guest chefs each night.

Previous tenants of the posh tent include Poldark’s Aiden Turner and Made In Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh.

Director Guy Ritchie even tied the knot in one of the tents – not at Glasto – with Brad Pitt watching on.

The gated Pop-Up Hotel is located just moments from the festival site outside of Worthy Farm.

It sleeps ten people and is part of a complex with 212 flashy tents.

Prices starting at £2,500 for smaller tents, and rising to £25,000 for the 10-person penthouse tents.

All 200-plus tents boast double-beds, flushing toilets, towels, and a range of luxury beauty products from bath and body range Bramley Products.

Smaller tents have access to a number of communal, clean showers, whilst the larger tents, with five different bedrooms, have a shower inside their tents.

And guests at the Pop-Up Hotel can even call for room service if they fancy a drink or a meal inside their tents.

The privately-run complex is not affiliated with Glastonbury Festival – but will only sell tents to people who already have Glastonbury Festival tickets.

Mark Sorrill, 49, who runs the Pop-Up Hotel with his wife Victoria, said: “We have tried to do the tents to the best that they can be. We try and raise the bar each year.

“At just a ten-minute walk from the main gate to the festival, we like to provide a place where our guests can just chill out either before or after seeing their favourite bands at the festival.

“We only sell to people who already have a festival ticket – we do not offer tickets as part of our hospitality package.

“We have our own laid-back, live acoustic sets on site for when guests aren’t out at the festival, and we’ve booked guest chefs including Tim Maddams for our restaurant.

“Our spa treatments are pretty much solidly booked out until about 4 or 5pm every day this week.

“We do get some famous faces staying with us, and there are a couple this year, but most of our folks are just regular people who just want to treat themselves as part of the festival,” Mark added.