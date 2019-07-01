O2 Brixton Academy, London

29/06/2019

Pictures: Graham Berry (@blktphotography)

Some of the editors on this site take issue with the genres of music we cover on this site. “Just once,” they say, “won’t you cover something mainstream? Something people will actually read?” – a scoff-able sentiment.

But look at this – it’s WEEZER on TLE. You can practically hear the hits pouring from these technicolour snaps. Happy now?

Well enjoy this splash of levity – we’ve got Converge coming next…

TLE tog Graham went beyond the barrier for that glorious ‘Buddy Holly’ opener, the widdly storytelling of ‘My Name Is Jonas’, and countless other certified-gold, sun-kissed, nerd-rock HITS.

Check out the full gallery below.