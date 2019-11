Electric Ballroom, Camden

04/11/2019

Support: Gaahls WYRD, Gost

Pictures: Graham Berry (@blktphotography)

Nothing signals the arrival of the frigid seasons like an icy slab of Norwegian black metal.

Black metal legends Mayhem paid a visit to Camden at the beginning of the week under a Frozen Moon to deliver a crushing set.

With support from fellow brooding Nords Gaahls WYRD and synthwave slasher Gost.