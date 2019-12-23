O2 Kentish Town Forum

15/12/2019

Support: FLOHIO

Pictures: Graham Berry (@blktphotography)

What a year it has been for Little Simz! Time to celebrate with an absolute banger of a 2019-closing show.

Tonight sees the London native playing to a sold out Kentish Town Forum. There’s loudhailers, instrument-swapping, and some of the finest UK rap of the year on display – all with Little Simz masterminding at the heart of the festivities.

TLE snapper Graham Berry was at the barrier to capture Simbi’s winning turn on home turf.