Electric Ballroom, Camden, London

04/07/2019

Support: Terror, Sect, Fange

Pictures: Graham Berry (@blktphotography)

Converge are the greatest hardcore band of all time. This is an empirical fact. Lucky for us, they’re also relentlessly hard-working and remain tour-happy even 30 years in, meaning us fans are rarely more than six months from our next Jane Doe fix.

For their latest visit the Salem natives shared a slot with LA hardcore legends Terror, too, just to add some more abject heaviness to proceedings.

TLE tog Graham Berry switched tack sharpish from his Weezer coverage earlier in the week to get thoroughly jostled on the barrier, capturing Jacob Bannon’s wrecking crew as they tore through the Electric Ballroom on Monday.

Check out the full gallery below.