The Dome and Boston Music Room

29/2/2020

Lineup – Zu, Teeth of the Sea, Undersmile, Arabrot and more.

Pictures: Graham Berry (@blktphotography)

This year’s Chaos Theory Fest is special. 2020’s takeover of the Dome and the Boston Music Rooms in Tufnell Park marks the event’s 10-year anniversary – 10 years of heralding the latest upcoming acts in the psychedelic, prog and experimental music scenes.

And they’ve pulled out all the stops with this year’s line-up to make sure sparks flew when they blew out the candles on their 10th birthday cake.

At its core Chaos Theory have worked with musicians of emerging and underground genres, and across almost a decade have put on the likes of Darkher, Zu, Lingua Ignota, Black Peaks, Boss Keloid, Vodun, and more.

Check out Graham Berry’s full gallery below, capturing sets from TLE favourites Arabrot and Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard, as well as Furia, Memory of Elephants, Undersmile and Vodun.