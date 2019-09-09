Fernhill Farm, Bristol

15/08/2019

Acts: Zeal & Ardor, Pijn, Pigs X7, MØL, Daughters, Conjurer, Bossk

Pictures: Graham Berry (@blktphotography)

That’s it! Another festival season closed. Another three days at the best fest of the year: ArcTanGent 2019.

And it was the best year yet, wasn’t it? As the summer hangover fades and the tents begin to moulder under the stairs, TLE have put together three galleries charting each day of ATG 2019 as it happened.

In part one, below, we cover Thursday, a day reserved for returning heroes. In this case this consists of the twisted spiritual metal of Zeal & Ardor – no one else like them, really – the riff-heavy strings of Pijn, and the crass intensity of Pig Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – good for word counts.

Though the day really belongs to the incomparable Daughters, who approach the impossible task of transferring their intensity on-record to the stage with a wide-eyed vigour; vigour for carnage and mental and physical brutality.