O2 Academy, Brixton
30/11/2019
Support: Arch Enemy
Pictures: Graham Berry (@blktphotography)
’tis the season to be filled to the brim with doom!
Swedish black metal legends Amon Amarth brought a frigid wind with them to Brixton, and more than a goblet of flames and fantasy to their stage production.
It’s been a big year for Amon Amarth, seeing Slayer off in fine style as support on their farewell tour. Tonight in London saw their year out in a pillar of fire and frantic riffage.
Check out the full gallery below.
