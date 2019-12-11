O2 Academy, Brixton

30/11/2019

Support: Arch Enemy

Pictures: Graham Berry (@blktphotography)

’tis the season to be filled to the brim with doom!

Swedish black metal legends Amon Amarth brought a frigid wind with them to Brixton, and more than a goblet of flames and fantasy to their stage production.

It’s been a big year for Amon Amarth, seeing Slayer off in fine style as support on their farewell tour. Tonight in London saw their year out in a pillar of fire and frantic riffage.

