Blackpink have kicked off their much-anticipated Deadline World Tour – and it’s coming to London soon.

The K-pop stars will headline their first ever all-stadium tour, performing some of their biggest shows to date.

It’s stopping off across North America, Europe and Asia in 2025 and into 2026, with two UK shows scheduled this summer.

They’ll headline two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium – with a second date added due to a huge demand for tickets.

Their upcoming shows in London will mark their biggest headline dates in the UK, having previously played BST Hyde Park in 2023.

Ahead of them taking place, you can find out to still secure Blackpink tickets, the expected setlist, and tour dates below.

Can I still get Blackpink tickets for their London shows?

Yes, fans can still get their hands on tickets for both shows from Seat Unique here.

They’re hospitality tickets and are priced from £199, and include premium, padded seating in the stadium and a dedicated entrance, while the higher priced tickets also including a complimentary bar and food.

At the time of writing the hospitality tickets via Seat Unique are cheaper than the majority of tiered seats on Ticketmaster, with the cheapest at £180.25 on the site. So you’ll make a saving and have a hospitality experience at Wembley Stadium.

To find out more and to secure tickets head to Seat Unique here.

When are Blackpink performing at Wembley Stadium?

The K-pop stars will headline two nights at the iconic London stadium as part of their Deadline World Tour.

They’ll perform on the following dates:

Friday, 15 August – London, Wembley Stadium

Saturday, 16 August – London, Wembley Stadium

What will the setlist be?

This is the setlist the group have performed so far in the likes of Goyang, South Korea, and SoFi Stadium in California, so fans can expect it to be similar during their two Wembley Stadium shows:

Kill This Love

Pink Venom

How You Like That

Playing With Fire

Shut Down

earthquake / Your Love

New Woman / Rockstar

Pretty Savage

Don’t Know What to Do

Whistle

Stay

Lovesick Girls

Mantra / with the IE (way up) / like JENNIE

3am / toxic till the end / APT.

JUMP

BOOMBAYAH

DDU-DU DDU-DU

As If It’s Your Last

Forever Young

Yeah Yeah Yeah

Encore: