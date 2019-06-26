These colourful photos show a bird’s eye view of Glastonbury Festival taken by a local who glided over at 1,000ft using his paramotor.

James Pearce, 51, often flies his powered paraglider from a field near the world famous music festival site in Somerset.

He has been watching organisers put up tents, stages, tipis and bars for months, and took some striking photos when he flew over on Saturday.

James, who has been flying for two years, said: “I live in Glastonbury and use a farmer’s field here to fly from so have been watching the prep work for the festival for the last couple of months .

“The paramotor lives in the back of my van so is always ready for a fly if I’m driving around and see a nice field to fly from.

“I’m always taking photos on my phone.”