A hilarious thread has poked fun at what Jesus would be like if he had been a Tory. Come for the comedy, stay for the perfect pay off.

Tory Jesus thread: I could give you this bread Timmy but you’d probably just swap it for crack (1/) pic.twitter.com/WBHkOzsNRt — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

Wait, ask him for his credit card details before it’s too late (2/) pic.twitter.com/738jrn3QEz — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

Back you go mate. Try and swim to France (3/) pic.twitter.com/csfYVtfRMo — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

So we’ve finished your assessment and the DWP will be withdrawing your PIP. Soz m8 (4/) pic.twitter.com/3UXc1wbDl3 — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

I know you’re hungry now Timmy but just think in a few years we’ll be fucking up your exam grades then charging you 9 grand to be a prisoner in uni halls. Lolz (5/) pic.twitter.com/DGmdxjHOMQ — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

If I’ve told you money lenders once I’ve told you a thousand times. PUT THE RATES UP. Once you’ve got them hooked you’re golden (6/) pic.twitter.com/wTtg4DeQvv — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

Laters lads. I’m heading offshore for tax purposes (7/) pic.twitter.com/XqdsNI6LN6 — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

Sorry lads. This is all for Gary Sambrook (8/) pic.twitter.com/pOztIydHqt — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) October 26, 2020

