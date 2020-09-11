Frankie Boyle’s New World Order aired last night, and as you would expect his brand of comedy split viewers.

Each week, the controversial comic tackles the “biggest issues troubling the planet” on the BBC Two show with the help of Sara Pascoe, Sophie Duker and Jamali Maddix.

Twitter came alive on the subject with many finding him hilarious. But others, mainly on the right, labelled him ‘woke’ and pointed out he is likely to be cut with the incoming BBC boss Tim Davie’s expected changes.

“I have a message for young people: don’t be afraid of the future, it will be brief,” was one of Boyle’s jokes.

He also took aim at Priti Patel in one of his scathing quips, saying that she is the “one woman in Britain who can orgasm by imagining a slow puncture at sea.”

On the subject of Keir Starmer, Boyle said that he “looks like someone playing the prime minister in an old Spice Girls video.”

He has also referred to Boris Johnson as “a bin bag of Albino body parts.”

Career jokes

Over a long career he has made a series out jokes, many people wouldn’t dare go near.

We have given a select few (below) but there are hundreds more:

“Nobody thought Mel Gibson could play a Scot but look at him now! Alcoholic and a racist!”

“I think we’re heading for a two state solution. Israel as a solid, Palestine vaporised into a gas.”

[On Donald Trump] “He’s sort of like a pumpkin having a nervous breakdown. He’s like a sort of corrupt tele-evangelist that Columbo would have as a baddie or something.”

“I’m very old now and I’ve got a body like a dropped lasagne. Women now look at my naked body in the same fearful way that pensioners look at snow.”

“It’s very hard to tell if the Queen is unhappy with you. She hasn’t really cracked a smile since Diana died.”

[On Theresa May] “The worst person at controlling a party since Michael Barrymore.”

Back to last night’s show and reception was mixed.

Many backed the Scottish comedian

Seeing the gammon out in force hating on Frankie Boyle for having BAME guests and telling the truth about corruption/covid/racism reminds me of why I fell in love with him in the first place. It's a sad state of affairs when comedians are the only ones speaking the truth. pic.twitter.com/WZyYWUILvq — LeighPouse🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LeighPouse) September 11, 2020

Frankie Boyle's New World Order is so bang on the money, it feels wrong to laugh. That's why it angers so many, because they're own shit actiona are being called out and criticised. pic.twitter.com/58NFPk5zIo — Alexis Harrow (@AlexisHarrow) September 10, 2020

I almost bust a rib laughing at Frankie Boyle. The racists and far right butt of the jokes are losing what’s left of their minds 😂😂😂 — musicistheanswer (@keryn_1) September 10, 2020

Frankie Boyle is a Genius. End of story #FrankieBoyle — Raich Cooner (@Raich89) September 11, 2020

I love when Frankie Boyle triggers so many people



Best show in the world — Paul M (@linuxpaulm) September 11, 2020

The people being "woke" trying to pretend Frankie Boyle isn't funny is… funny!

A lot of them are whining like… snowflakes!

A lot of them are trying to get him cancelled which is… ironic! pic.twitter.com/US8j1ec1qE — spoonlamp (@spoonlamp) September 11, 2020

However many people did not like his comments

Never before have so many 'comedians' been so unfunny on the same show.

Frankie Boyle's #NWO is even worse than the Mash report.😴

Woke comedy is an oxymoron. pic.twitter.com/N4mVjRgEf1 — Biology Rules Ok (@OkBiology) September 10, 2020

Who's watching Frankie Boyle? It's hilarious. And not in a good way. In a way that's like listening to middleclass teenagers talk about capitalism and oppression. — Ian Prarky QC (@bigmaryian) September 10, 2020

The backlash launched at Frankie Boyle is telling. He cleverly presented the truth but there’s this silent expectation that men like him, successful White 40-something y/o British men, should assimilate in to a specific type of Nationalism. The language used is that of betrayal. — Richie "Woke Warrior" Brave (@RichieBrave) September 11, 2020

I’m blocked by fellow Weegie Frankie Boyle (not woke enough) but it would be rude not to say that- after catching a wee bit of the first two episodes- his new show is sanctimonious, humourless, unwatchable drivel. — russellwardrop (@fritattaman) September 10, 2020

Frankie Boyle’s New World Order airs Thurdays from 10pm on BBC Two.

