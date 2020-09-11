Frankie Boyle’s New World Order aired last night, and as you would expect his brand of comedy split viewers.
Each week, the controversial comic tackles the “biggest issues troubling the planet” on the BBC Two show with the help of Sara Pascoe, Sophie Duker and Jamali Maddix.
Twitter came alive on the subject with many finding him hilarious. But others, mainly on the right, labelled him ‘woke’ and pointed out he is likely to be cut with the incoming BBC boss Tim Davie’s expected changes.
“I have a message for young people: don’t be afraid of the future, it will be brief,” was one of Boyle’s jokes.
He also took aim at Priti Patel in one of his scathing quips, saying that she is the “one woman in Britain who can orgasm by imagining a slow puncture at sea.”
On the subject of Keir Starmer, Boyle said that he “looks like someone playing the prime minister in an old Spice Girls video.”
He has also referred to Boris Johnson as “a bin bag of Albino body parts.”
Career jokes
Over a long career he has made a series out jokes, many people wouldn’t dare go near.
We have given a select few (below) but there are hundreds more:
- “Nobody thought Mel Gibson could play a Scot but look at him now! Alcoholic and a racist!”
- “I think we’re heading for a two state solution. Israel as a solid, Palestine vaporised into a gas.”
- [On Donald Trump] “He’s sort of like a pumpkin having a nervous breakdown. He’s like a sort of corrupt tele-evangelist that Columbo would have as a baddie or something.”
- “I’m very old now and I’ve got a body like a dropped lasagne. Women now look at my naked body in the same fearful way that pensioners look at snow.”
- “It’s very hard to tell if the Queen is unhappy with you. She hasn’t really cracked a smile since Diana died.”
- [On Theresa May] “The worst person at controlling a party since Michael Barrymore.”
Back to last night’s show and reception was mixed.
Many backed the Scottish comedian
However many people did not like his comments
Frankie Boyle’s New World Order airs Thurdays from 10pm on BBC Two.
