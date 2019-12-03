Internationally acclaimed Cirque Berserk has returned for another season of mind-blowing stunts in the heart of London’s Winter Wonderland.

Set against a dystopian fantasy world, the unique fusion of traditional and contemporary circus gets off to a flying start with the extraordinary strength and agility of the Ukraine’s Duo Litichevskie in their aerial cradle act.

High in the roof of the big top, Finland’s fearless Liina Aunola performs mind-boggling feats on rope and cloud swing. The show continues to hot up as her husband, Martii Peltonen completes a dazzling display of skill and precision in the ring below, as the Crossbow King.

Also new to this year’s Cirque Berserk is the multi-talented Mongolian circus superstars the Khadgaa Troupe, who entertain with their high-speed, high-energy acrobatics.

They are joined by Eleberel, a flexible “lady in a bottle”, who showcases her astonishing archery skills and takes the art of hoop-spinning to new heights.

The unforgettable 45-minute extravaganza culminates with the legendary Lucius Team and their high-speed motorcycle Globe of Death.

Performed in the largest circus tent in the UK, the MegaDome offers theatre-style comfort and a heated environment to ward off any winter chills.

The high octane thrills throughout will ensure this is one experience not to be missed.

Cirque Berserk is at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland and runs until 5th January 2020. Tickets should be pre-booked to avoid disappointment

www.hydeparkwinterwonderland.com/

