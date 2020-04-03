Today is the first day that the average woman begins to get paid in 2020, according to analysis by the TUC.

The trade union federation released the analysis amid warnings that it could take another 50 years to close the gender pay gap, with women working an average of 63 unpaid days as a result.

While education roles are dominated by women, with three-quarters of teachers female, the gender pay gap in that sector is 25.4 per cent.

The average woman in education works for free for more than a quarter of the year (93 days) before she starts getting paid on on Thursday 2 April, according to the TUC.

In professional, scientific and technical jobs, the average woman waits 88 days with her women’s pay day coming on 28 March 2020.

The widest gender pay gap is in finance and insurance. Female employees wait for more than a third of the year before pay kicks in on 3 May 2020.

The TUC has argued that the government should force companies to carry out equal pay audits, produce action plans to close the pay gap in their workplace, and fine companies that fail to comply with the law instantly.

General secretary, Frances O’Grady said: “No more excuses: the government must get on and sort the gender pay gap now.

“Just publishing gender pay gaps isn’t enough.

“Companies must be required to explain what steps they’ll take to close their gender pay gaps – and bosses who don’t comply with the law should be fined”.

Related: Caroline’s Law: Petition signed by 850,000 calls for end to ‘media bullying’