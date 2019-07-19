Almost half of Brits are stuck in a ‘boring or unrewarding’ job, according to a study.

A poll of 2,000 employed adults found more than three in 10 say their job is ‘utterly dull’, while 35 per cent even describe their work as ‘soul destroying’.

A quarter feel there is nothing left for them to learn or accomplish in their role, while 38 per cent think they’d have a more fulfilling job, if only they had better academic qualifications.

And nearly six in 10 said they had no plans for progression in their current role.

Samantha Rutter, CEO at distance learning provider Open Study College, which commissioned the research, said: “We spend a huge amount of time at work so it’s important to be doing something you enjoy and get some satisfaction from.

“For some, picking up steady pay is enough to keep them coming back year after year.

“But after a while, even a regular income seems to struggle to keep people engaged and excited about work.

“After all, you do hear about people with the most amazing and high-profile jobs getting disillusioned with their day-to-day lives.

“Sometimes simply learning a new part of the role or doing some extra training can really help boost what you get back from your job, making it feel like less of a chore.”

Clock-watching

The study also found 47 per cent of disillusioned workers admitted to simply clocking in for the daily grind but have nothing to excite them at work.

Some of the top signs you’re stuck in an unrewarding job include clock-watching as early as midday, and a general daily feeling of boredom.

Three in 10 believe not caring if you’re late means you’re mentally checked-out from work, and another 37 per cent think struggling to get out of bed in the morning is a sign you’re not getting much out of your job.

Another 15 per cent reckon that when you stop making an effort with your appearance, your career is in the doldrums.

One in three also believe just staying in the job for the money is a key sign you’re in an unrewarding job.

But 31 per cent also believed they could earn more if they had additional qualifications.

Other indicators you are unfulfilled at work include never having anything to say when people ask how your day was, hating the commute and going for early or long lunch breaks.

Less interesting outside of work

Sadly, 56 per cent of those who have a dull job also believe it’s made them less interesting outside of work.

It also emerged that on average, Brits reckon they’re terminally bored with their working day before lunchtime – at 12:46 precisely.

But while a third describe their current job as a ‘dead end’, 36 per cent of those confess to liking it that way because it’s steady and they never get in trouble.

And a quarter of the working population, polled via OnePoll, believe they’ll ‘never’ change jobs again.

One in four think they’re unqualified for a more rewarding job, and one in five simply confess to being too lazy to change career.

Samantha Rutter from Open Study College added: “Our results found many Brits believe getting a new qualification can lead to a more fulfilling career.

“This is true, but there are also lots of other things you can try if you feel like you’re stagnating at your current role.

“Employers like it when workers are actively looking to better themselves, it not only benefits the business but is also a great confidence builder for employees to progress.”

The Top 40 Signs You’re in an Unrewarding Job

1. You’re bored

2. You start clock-watching by noon

3. It’s hard to get out of bed in the mornings

4. You’ve lost the passion

5. You are just in the job for the money

6. You call in sick… when you’re not sick

7. You’re out the door the minute your workday ends

8. You’re annoyed before you even get to work

9. You don’t care if you’re late

10. When people ask how your day at work was, you never have anything to say

11. You become easily irritated

12. You dream about having another – stress-free – job

13. Your productivity levels are constantly decreasing

14. You haven’t learnt any new skills at work in ages

15. You become stressed easily

16. You start to question your purpose within the business

17. You begin to question whether you are in the right field / look at jobs in different industries instead of finding a similar one to your current job

18. You’re constantly procrastinating

19. You don’t like the people you work with

20. You’ve signed up to job board alerts

21. Your ideas are not being heard/ valued

22. You have a bad work-life balance (finish work too late/often work overtime at home)

23. You haven’t had a pay rise in ages/ ever

24. You struggle to sleep worrying about work the next day

25. The commute annoys you

26. You stay up late because you don’t want it to be tomorrow

27. You do life admin during work time

28. You find yourself jealous of your friends’ jobs

29. You moan about the boss

30. You take full advantage of your hour lunch break

31. Ungrateful clients/customers annoy you

32. Colleagues get credit for doing loads of work when they don’t

33. You don’t make effort with your appearance

34. You don’t see your friends/family enough because you’re constantly tired

35. You struggle to keep on top of work load

36. You go for early/long lunches

37. You do more work than your boss/bosses

38. You’re constantly booking holidays

39. You don’t feel comfortable asking for a payrise

40. You get calls from the boss out of hours/at the weekend