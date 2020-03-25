Coronavirus has created heroes and zeros in the business community.
While many firms have rightly been credited for stepping in to protect their staff, aid community projects and support NHS workers, others seem to have abandoned their moral compass altogether.
Several businesses, most of whom have extremely wealthy bosses and large cash reserves, have shown their true colours as the proverbial excrement hits the fan.
In response consumers have been urged to boycott them when the crisis has passed.
We take a look at the main culprits.
Wetherspoons
A call to boycott Wetherspoons was put out on social media yesterday after the pub chain’s founder, Tim Martin, announced to staff that he will pay them until the pubs last opened, but there will be no further payments until the Government fulfils its promise to cover 80 per cent of the wages of workers affected.
He also suggested they get jobs at Tesco until the pandemic passes. Stay classy, Tim.
Sports Direct
Sports Direct employees said they felt their lives were being “undervalued” after the store announced they would still be made to work despite stores being closed to the public.
The retailer said on Tuesday that it would shut stores in a major U-turn after initially saying its high street shops would continue to sell sports and fitness equipment in the face of coronavirus.
However, the company said its factories and warehouses will remain open and deliveries to customers will continue, all with social distancing in place.
Britannia Hotels
Andrew Neil said he suspects Britannia Hotels will be added to the list of businesses people will not be frequenting after the crisis when Aviemore Coylumbridge Hotel ruthlessly kicked staff out of live-in accommodation, telling them their services are “no longer required“.
The hotel has since reversed the decision, blaming an ‘administrative error’ for sacking staff during the pandemic.
Clearly it had nothing to do with the massive public backlash following the decision.
Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic was heavily criticised after it told staff to take eight weeks of unpaid leave due to a sharp drop in demand caused by the outbreak of the virus.
Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said: “It is a disgrace for a company owned by a billionaire to ask its employees to live without wages for two months in the middle of a crisis.
“Richard Branson can put his hand in his own pocket if needs be.”
EasyJet
EasyJet made the perverse decision to appeal for taxpayer support last week despite handing shareholders £174 million in dividends.
Labour MP David Lammy described the move as “greedy super capitalism at its worst” as the UK government drew up plans to buy into airlines to save the industry.
