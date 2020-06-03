An online shop is helping local butchers stay afloat during the lockdown by supplying retail customers with the best meat from local farms and outlets.

The Butchery – a small group of independent butchers in London – has started offering home delivery in a bid to stave off the negative impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

With shops in Spitalfields, Bermondsey and Forest Hill as well as a market stall every Saturday at Brockley Market the conglomerate can offer deliveries to large parts of South and East London.

Owners Ruth & Nathan say that they have received “amazing support from our regular customers and gained many new ones through lockdown”, but they can “already see that starting to reduce as it eases and the large supermarkets adjust to the changing needs of customers”.

TLE is proud to support the initiative as part of the One Square Mile project which encourages people to support neighbourhood businesses by eating, drinking and shopping locally.

Find out more about The Butchery at thebutcheryltd.com.

