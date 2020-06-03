Organisers behind the Real Bread Campaign are urging Brits to use their ‘local loafers’ to help support bakeries through the economic downturn.

The initiative is encouraging people to continue enjoying the better bread they have been eating during lockdown, with many turning away from factory loaves and buying ‘real bread’ from neighbourhood bakeries or even baking their own at home.

As we all settle into our (next) new normal, #LoveYourLocalLoafers simply encourages everyone to carry on enjoying delicious, nutritious and genuinely fresh Real Bread by buying it from local bakeries.

Lots of bakeries now offer ordering and delivery options, making getting the good stuff even more convenient.

LoveYourLocalLoafers is part of #BuyLocalBuyBetter, which is co-ordinated by the food and farming charity Sustain.

This wider initiative celebrates independent good food producers and retailers embedded in their local communities that create skilled, meaningful jobs, and help to keep money circulating in the local economy.

People can find local places to buy additive-free loaves from around 900 bakeries, on the Real Bread Map at www.realbreadcampaign.org.

Related: Food favourites return to Borough Market