Target Sports Coaching Ltd is a private, family run children’s multisports coaching Company based in Surrey, that offers a variety of sports services within the Raynes Park, Wimbledon, Morden, Mitcham and Kingston community including local school clubs, holiday courses, birthday parties, one on one coaching sessions, charity events and a renowned Saturday football coaching academy. The Company is directed and managed by Michael Branch and his long-term partner Abigail Fogg.

Michael, 40, from Chessington, Surrey, said: “I’ve worked for the last 20 years in the coaching industry experiencing various aspects of the job, before I decided to set up my own Company in 2009.

“My coaching style and friendly manner has allowed my company to be respected by teachers and parents alike. I feel part of the community and many of the parents have become good friends.

“Those who attend Target learn to play in a group and have great fun which has a positive and profound effect on the children’s overall behaviour.

“Before the lockdown I coached at Primary Schools five days a week, Saturday’s coaching at our Football Academy, and Sunday’s helping out at our partner football club RP Tigers FC, whilst Coaching and managing all other coaching aspects of the business.

Mutual love and passion for sport

“Target Sports Coaching was born out of a mutual love and passion for sport. The level of sports clubs available to Abigail and I when we were growing up and the obvious personal impact and lasting benefits it had, meant we had a shared belief that children should be provided an opportunity to participate in a variety of sports; as we ourselves were. Utilising the knowledge and experiences we have gained has ultimately allowed us to appreciate exactly what service is needed to fulfil our goal.”

Date Furloughed: March 17 to current day.

How many staff effected: 11 members of staff furloughed.

How many children in the community effected: 100 every Saturday, over 1000 during the week at Schools.

No date set for a return

Michael added: “Currently I am only able to offer one on one coaching and there’s no guarantee we will be able to go back to our normal business in the future. The lockdown could potentially end our business if we are not able to return by September 2020. This will have a massive impact on my family but also on the community and the health and fitness affected by not being able to train, let alone their mental state.

Cash injections into small companies

“I hope the FA and the government consider cash injections into small companies to assist with the purchase of new equipment, venue hire and staff wages. It might also be good to offer incentive schemes to encourage other businesses to sponsor or advertise with small companies.

“The One Square Mile campaign is a great initiative which I hope will be taken up across the whole country. When we come out of lockdown we need to focus on our own community, build from the bottom so that we all get back on our feet.

“I urge people to use their local businesses because if they don’t they might lose them and they will not see them return in the near future.”

