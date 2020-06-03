London’s world-renowned historic food market is welcoming back food traders as open air markets open up again this week.

As an essential food retailer, Borough Market has remained open for business from Monday to Saturday throughout the pandemic, with social distancing measures in place.

The Market has been focused on selling essential supplies of fresh produce and store cupboard ingredients for those working and living in the local community.

Regular traders return

From this week, Borough Market will welcome back more of its regular traders, with areas of the Market that have been closed since the start of lockdown now back in action on Fridays and Saturdays.

And whilst all restaurants and seated catered food remain closed, a limited offering of hot food and coffee is resuming for take away only.

The returning traders will be operating in the ‘Green Market’ area of Borough Market.

Visitors will find a changing line up of food on offer, from the beautiful baked goods of Freefrom Bakery and Karaway Bakery to L’Ubriaco’s drunk cheese and Nanny Fanny’s iconic salt beef bagels.

Come, shop, leave

In order to avoid overcrowding, shoppers at Borough Market are encouraged to come, shop, leave.

Visitors are being helped to meet social distancing guidelines, with stalls repositioned and guides marked on the ground to help people remain two metres apart. Customers are asked to pay with cards if possible and not to linger at stalls. Staff are on hand at the Market if visitors are unable to find their favourite traders in their usual spots.

Kate Howell, Director of Development and Communications at Borough Market said: “We are delighted to welcome back more of our wonderful traders to Borough Market, expanding the range of delicious produce we can offer shoppers. Traders in the Green Market will be operating in rotation, so visitors will be treated to a new selection each time they visit – like a Magic Faraway Tree of food!

“Borough Market has long been a place for people to come together over food and many of our traders grow, rear or create the food they sell. Whilst we expect it to be some time before we can fully return to the bustling hub of high quality food that our visitors know and love, we hope people will come along to enjoy some outdoor shopping and support these small businesses.”

Borough Market Online

Borough Market’s delivery and collection service, Borough Market Online, offers an alternative way for customers to access Market produce either by click and click on foot, or by the newly launched ‘car and collect’ service (customers collect orders without leaving their car).

A doorstep drop delivery service has been extended for those within a 10 mile radius of the Market, allowing orders to be received without contact with couriers.

