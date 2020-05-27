Bite Me Burger has teamed up with games specialists Ginger Fox to save Brits from monotony by launching the Boredom-Busting Burger Box, an interactive at-home dining experience.

The London-based burger chain specialises in high-end, mini juicy patties that are created to fit perfectly between fingers and thumb and, in each order, customers can mix and match from a collection of innovative serves.

The Boredom-Busting Burger Box is available for delivery in the capital and is designed to bring food and fun to Brits now that staying in is the new going out. Customers just need to order a box of a DOZEN or TWENTY FOUR mini-burgers and they’ll receive a free game from a rotating residency of Ginger Fox’s most enjoyable creations.

Don’t be a Dik Dik

The Box will launch with Don’t be a Dik Dik, a hilarious card game for over 16s, that features nature’s naughtiest names. From a Sausage Tree to the Bearded Tit, the aim of the game is for players to get rid of all their cards and make sure they’re not left holding the Dik Dik.

The boxes are perfect for individuals to enjoy with their household and eventually their Social Bubble and can be ordered via UberEATS in London and from the Bite Me Burger website in Marlborough. The team are delivery kings. They have developed clever packaging, allowing deliveries to be made straight to the door without compromising on taste or temperature.

Food

The menu features a range of innovative serves, including:

Lambtastic (Luscious Lamb Burger served with Mint, Cumin, Smoked Yogurt, Jalapeño, Stilton, Aioli & Watercress)

(Luscious Lamb Burger served with Mint, Cumin, Smoked Yogurt, Jalapeño, Stilton, Aioli & Watercress) Duck Me (Duck Patty, Truffle Mayo, Smoked Hoisin, Swiss Cheese & Rocket)

(Duck Patty, Truffle Mayo, Smoked Hoisin, Swiss Cheese & Rocket) Codzilla (Deep Fried Cod Fingers, Homemade Mayo & Ketchup)

(Deep Fried Cod Fingers, Homemade Mayo & Ketchup) Jack Daniels (Aged grilled Galician Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Onions, & a spicy Jack Daniel’s sauce)

(Aged grilled Galician Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Onions, & a spicy Jack Daniel’s sauce) Vegetari Anne (Portobello Mushroom, Lettuce, Onion, Melted Brie & Garlic Mayo – available for vegetarians)

(Portobello Mushroom, Lettuce, Onion, Melted Brie & Garlic Mayo – available for vegetarians) Vegan Me (Chickpea, Cumin, Onion, Garlic, Coriander, Pepper Flakes, Tahini Sauce, Onion, Pickles & Lettuce)

Beef, lamb and duck is cooked medium (slightly pink in the middle) unless otherwise requested.

The Boredom-Busting Box is available in two sizes, a Mixed DOZEN (£44.00) or a Mixed TWENTY FOUR Box (£80.00). These are available in a five mile radius of, the Bermondsey and Hackney delivery hubs and the Marlborough restaurant.

