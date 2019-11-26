It’s a more political headline than you might expect to see in the Financial Times. But 163 leading economists have written in the normally conservative pink paper that the Labour party deserves to form the next UK government.

The notable economists argue that after “ten years of near zero productivity growth” and “public services under intolerable strain” which a “hard Brexit would only make worse,” Britain needs the “serious injection of public investment” that the Labour Party manifesto promises.

While letters attacking the opposition party seem to make more front pages during this election campaign, the letter from leading academics from different institutions is a powerful read. And an urgent outline of the very different economic outcomes for the country, depending who wins the December 12 election.

The 163 economists from top institutions write that after a close examination of the political parties’ election manifestos, it “seems clear to us that the Labour Party has not only understood the deep problems we face, but has devised serious proposals for dealing with them.”

The intervention comes as a new report by the Resolution Foundation think tank warns that “under Conservative plans child poverty risks reaching a 60-year high of 34%,” while Labour social security plans would cut children in poverty by over half a million.

The unreserved backing of Labour’s manifesto pledges by the top economists is a massive boon for Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell and illustrates the stark difference in Britain’s future under the Tories or a Labour-led government. The full letter and list of academics who have written to the Financial Times can be found here.

In a blistering analysis of the different approaches to Britain’s economy, prosperity and people’s livelihoods, they write: “We have had ten years of near zero productivity growth. Corporate investment has stagnated. Average earnings are still lower than in 2008. A gulf has arisen between London and the South East and the rest of the country. And public services are under intolerable strain – which the economic costs of a hard Brexit would only make worse. We now moreover face the urgent imperative of acting on the climate and environmental crisis.

“Given private sector reluctance, what the UK economy needs is a serious injection of public investment, which can in turn leverage private finance attracted by the expectation of higher demand. Such investment needs to be directed into the large-scale and rapid decarbonisation of energy, transport, housing, industry and farming; the support of innovation- and export- oriented businesses; and public services. It is clear that this will require an active and green industrial strategy, aimed at improving productivity and spreading investment across the country.

“Experience elsewhere (not least in Germany) suggests a National Investment Bank would greatly help. With long-term real interest rates now negative, it makes basic economic sense for the government to borrow for this, spreading the cost over the generations who will benefit from the assets. As the IMF has acknowledged, when interest payments are low and investment raises economic growth, public debt is sustainable.

“At the same time, we need a serious attempt to raise wages and productivity. A higher minimum wage can help do this, alongside tighter regulation of the worst practices in the gig economy. Bringing workers onto company boards and giving them a stake in their companies, as most European countries do in some form, will also help. The UK’s outlier rate of corporation tax can clearly be raised, not least for the highly profitable digital companies.”

The leading lights of economics, conclude that the Labour Party “deserves to form the next government.”

A list of the signatories can be found below :

