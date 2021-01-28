Hedge funds are not known for their social conscience. They make a lot of their money by betting on share prices going down, otherwise known as a ‘short’ position.
Shorting is ‘borrowing’ stock, selling the borrowed stock with a reasonable expectation of the price dropping enough that you can then buy it back more cheaply and return it to its original owner, pocketing the profit.
It is hard not to see it as anything other than vulture capitalism.
There is nothing the little guy can do, right?
Wrong.
In stepped, r/Wallstreetbets – a Reddit forum of small-time stock investors, including high school students, pensioners and low-paid workers.
They organised a way to increase the stock price gaming retail chain GameStop and hit the hedge funds where it hurts…in their pockets. GameStop is basically a US version of CeX.
Members started buying up the stock in GameStop, thereby raising the value and forcing hedge funds to buy back the shorted stock at a higher price, and beating the hedge funds at their own game.
Here is a great explanation of what went down.
The plan was set as these tweets explain.
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Related: Thoughts turn to UK as Trump administration ends
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .