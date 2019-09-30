Seven alternative economic thinkers have been shortlisted for a disrupter prize looking to promote fresh solutions that meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Not The Nobel will name its first winner in London on Thursday after a public round of voting to crown the person who, in the original spirit of Alfred Nobel, has contributed “the greatest benefit to humankind”.

Among the nominees is Kate Raworth, whose Doughnut Economics theory has become a best-selling counter-proposal to mainstream thinking that formulates conditions for a sustainable economy.

Randall Wray’s new theory of money and Steve Keen’s work on improving financial models are also among the entrants, along with Jessica Gordon Nembhard’s pioneering research into the role of cooperatives in economics.

On the voting page, the Not The Nobel founders explain why the need for a prize such as this is greater than ever:

“Our economic system is driving us towards a perfect storm. We are facing ecological breakdown. Rising debt is threatening a new financial crash. Inequality is pulling societies apart.

“For 50 years, the scientific prestige of the Nobel Prize has given authority to economic ideas at the heart of this system. We urgently need to reroute society away from this catastrophic path.

“That starts with fresh economic thinking.

“Who are the economic thinkers and doers setting out innovative new directions to meet the challenges of the 21st century?

“Who, in the original spirit of Alfred Nobel, you think have contributed “the greatest benefit to humankind”.”

Vote here.

