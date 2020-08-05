A compassionate note from the CEO of an unnamed company has gone viral after new government guidance came into force paving the way for Brits to return to the office.

From the start of this week employers can now ask their staff to return to work if they have implemented coronavirus-control measures.

Previously the Government had been asking everyone to work from home where possible.

The guidance state that even those deemed “extremely clinically vulnerable” to the virus can be asked to return to work if they cannot work from home.

It advises vulnerable individuals be offered the “safest available on-site roles” or temporarily adjusted working patterns.

“Playing fast and loose” with workers’ safety

But the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) accused the Government of “playing fast and loose” with workers’ safety.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “No-one should be returning to a workplace until it has been made safe to do so.

“Current scientific advice is that people should work from home where they can.

“Boris Johnson is risking industrial unrest by pursuing this policy and our union will support members who believe their workplace is unsafe to return to.”

Viral note

Amidst the angst of the current backdrop one “compassionate” CEO has been making the rounds on social media.

In an address to colleagues, they explain that they hire people “to do a job” and that they “trust them to get it done”.

“Just let me know what you need from me to be successful in your role and I will show up for you”, they add.

Read the note in full below:

An example of great compassionate leadership from a CEO 👏 pic.twitter.com/cruafK9cAo — Liam Redden (@LiamRedden1) August 3, 2020

Related: Timpson: A lesson in how to do it right