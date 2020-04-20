Pressure is mounting on the Government to increase the level of support it is providing for small businesses to help them through the Covid-19 crisis.

Firms say they need rapid support in order to keep up with their bills so they can reopen after the crisis eases.

Until now, the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) has allowed companies to borrow money from banks, with the Government guaranteeing 80 per cent of the loans.

However, the scheme’s critics say it does not go far enough, and point out that only a small part of the £330 billion Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set aside to guarantee loans has been tapped into.

Guarantee 100 per cent

Labour last week called on the Government to guarantee the entire amount that small businesses are able to borrow from banks.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds wrote to Mr Sunak: “We face a looming insolvency crisis if uptake is not improved dramatically. The Government must be prepared to go further and urgently consider direct changes to the scheme, such as guaranteeing 100% of loans to small firms”.

The Chancellor is expected to hold one-on-one talks with the bosses of major banks this week, to hear how they are responding to the crisis.

Ms Dodds said: “It is encouraging to know the Government is in dialogue with lenders to make the CBILS and new CLBILS (Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme) work more effectively. However, the UK still lags far behind other European countries in getting loans to struggling firms.”

Small companies

Several smaller companies have struggled to get through to their banks, complaining of long phone queues.

Birmingham-based restaurant owner George Kafetzis said he continued to pay his staff even after he was forced to close his sites. His loan application has been turned down by Barclays, and he has had no response from Lloyds.

In an email sent to Barclays boss Jes Staley and other top bosses at the bank on Friday, Mr Kafetzis said: “Today is the last day I can pay my staff. I worry about about them; some suffer (from) anxiety and mental health issues.”

“They (the banks) just can’t process the applications quick enough,” he told the PA news agency.

“I feel the banks are blaming the Government, but the Government are blaming the banks for not giving the money out quick enough,” he said.

CBIL scheme

Last week, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey called on the banks to speed up lending to small businesses under the CBIL scheme.

“They’re under no illusions that they’ve got to get on with this,” Mr Bailey said.

However, Rob Tickell, the owner of accountancy firm LCA Services which was granted a £50,000 package from Lloyds, said he found the process simple.

“I found the whole process straightforward and quick – my application was approved within just three days of being submitted, and the team really understood my business needs,” he said.

