Online retailers have said they expect their “biggest Black Friday yet” as their bricks and mortar rivals miss out on sales through the enforced closure of stores.

Retail analysts have warned that total sales on Black Friday could be lower than previous years as a result of the second national lockdown in England.

Non-essential retailers were temporarily closed at the start of the month but will reopen their doors from December 3 across England.

As a result, online Black Friday sales are expected to surge following a year of strong growth for online sale.

Research by e-commerce platform EKM has projected that online Black Friday sales will be 53% higher this year.

However, there is a growing movement to buy nothing today instead. #BuyNothingDay is trending on Twitter at a backlash to consumerism, tax avoidance and poor working conditions.

Reaction

Sometimes doing nothing can be the protest. Buy Nothing. Non-violence. Staying in bed.#BuyNothingDay pic.twitter.com/0TgpJKgwim — Extinction Rebellion (@ExtinctionR) November 26, 2020

Black Friday is an orgy of zombie consumerism. #BuyNothingDay — TheLuckyHeron 🌍 (@LuckyHeronSay) November 27, 2020

For some people, tomorrow is #BlackFriday. For others, it is #BuyNothingDay.



I encourage everyone to buy nothing from Amazon this holiday season. Amazon doesn't their fair share of taxes in Canada, or anywhere else. It's time to #MakeAmazonPay.@ProgIntl pic.twitter.com/Ky5Lt7bMr0 — Paul Manly (@paulmanly) November 26, 2020

School strike week 119. Today is black Friday. Overconsumption is wrecking present and future living conditions and the planet itself.

Don’t buy stuff you don’t need.#ClimateStrikeOnline #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #flattenthecurve #FaceTheClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/rMr02n0vwT — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 27, 2020

#BuyNothingDay in this time of goodwill, give your extra cash to the poor pic.twitter.com/nLBOSm0Afz — 🇬🇧Are We All Asleep● ?🇬🇧 ▀▄▀▄▀▄🇬🇧▄▀▄▀🇬🇧▄ (@demindblower) November 27, 2020

However Nathalie Gordon had another take on today, she tweeted: “I know we’d all like it to be #BuyNothingDay today, but I think it’s important not to shame or put pressure on those who use today to save money. This time of year is stressful and costly at the best of times, not least after an incredibly testing and difficult year.”

