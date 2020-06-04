The Bank of England has lent more than £16 billion to 53 major businesses in a bid to support them through the coronavirus crisis.

The list, which raised protests from fair pay campaigners and environmental groups, included several airlines, oilfield services company Schlumberger, German chemicals giant BASF, and defence giant Chemring.

Money has also gone to support the National Trust, Greggs and Nissan, among others.

Around £2.8 billion has gone to firms with headquarters based overseas, including the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland.

And several high street names took out cash, including John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Greggs and Fuller’s – with stores, bars and restaurants remaining closed in most cases.

Online fashion giant Asos, which has remained open throughout the lockdown, took a £100 million, several weeks after it was revealed bosses had asked shareholders for £247 million in a fundraiser.

Fashion houses Chanel and Burberry also turned to taxpayer-backed loans, £600 million and £300 million respectively.

The full list of 53 borrowers:

BASF SE – £1 billion

Baker Hughes UK Funding Company PLC – £600 million

Bayer AG – £600 million

Chanel Limited – £600 million

CNH Industrial NV – £600 million

Compass Group PLC – £600 million

easyJet PLC – £600 million

Intercontinental Hotels Group – £600 million

JCB Service – £600 million

Nissan Motor Co Ltd – £600 million

Rentokil Initial plc – £600 million

Ryanair DAC – £600 million

Westfield UK & Europe Financial Plc – £600 million

ABB Finance BV – £400 million

Brake Bros Limited – £400 million

Johnson Controls International plc – £370 million

Toyota Financial Services (UK) plc – £365 million

Amcor UK Finance plc – £360 million

Bourne Leisure Limited – £300 million

British Airways PLC (International Airways Group PLC) – £300 million

Burberry Limited – £300 million

FirstGroup plc – £300 million

G4S International Finance Plc – £300 million

John Lewis Plc – £300 million

Lendlease Europe Finance Plc – £300 million

London & Quadrant Housing Trust – £300 million

Mitsubishi Corporation Finance PLC – £300 million

National Express Group PLC – £300 million

Rolls-Royce plc – £300 million

Stagecoach Group PLC – £300 million

Wizz Air – £300 million

Marks and Spencer plc – £260 million

Telefonica Europe BV – £200 million

Vesuvius plc – £200 million

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Limited – £175 million

PACCAR Financial PLC – £170 million

Greggs plc – £150 million

OPTIVO – £150 million

Schlumberger Plc – £150 million

ASOS plc – £100 million

Fuller Smith & Turner Plc – £100 million

Inchcape Plc – £100 million

Polypipe Group Plc – £100 million

Honda Finance Europe PLC – £75 million

Meggitt PLC – £60 million

Chemring Group plc – £50 million

SSP Financing Ltd – £50 million

Akzo Nobel NV – £30 million

The National Trust for Places of Historic Interest or Natural Beauty – £30 million

The Vitec Group plc – £30 million

Young & Co’s Brewery, PLC – £30 million

Carnival plc – £25 million

Alliance Automotive Investment Limited – £20 million

