The latest statistics from the Chancellor’s coronavirus business interruption loan scheme paint a bleak picture; of the 300,000 enquiries just 2,022 loans had been made, a paltry 0.65 per cent.

Although Rishi Sunak was lauded at the start of the crisis for his generous rescue schemes many businesses have found that when it comes to applying for support they either do not qualify or the measures don’t go far enough.

In classic hedge fund manager-style the Chancellor has put in place an overly complicated schemes that eliminate risk and allows the government to maintain its ideological position, we revealed yesterday, but we want to go further.

We want to hear from business leaders, owners and anyone else concerned about the measures as we launch a series of investigations putting the spotlight on Sunak’s so-called rescue.

Focussing on the government’s key messages we are calling for contributions on:

WHAT ACTUALLY WORKS?

RESCUE SMALL BUSINESSES

PROTECT JOBS

SAVE THE ECONOMY

Please get in touch with jack@thelondoneconomic.com with your personal experiences, and keep an eye on The London Economic’s business page for the latest developments.